Reliance Power Q2FY26 results: Net profit at ₹87 crore, rebounds from loss

Reliance Power has reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues.

As per media statement issued late Monday, the company had reported a loss of ₹352 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

"Q2FY26 PAT was at ₹87 crore ($10 million) vs Q2FY25 loss ₹352 crore ($41 million)," Reliance Power said.

The company saw its total income growing to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year ago period.

The board of the company also approved "seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to $600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth." Reliance Power Limited, part of the Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited.