Emcure Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹251 crore on strong sales

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 251 crore in the September quarter, aided by strong sales performance across domestic and export markets.
The drug firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 202 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,270 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 2,002 crore in the year-ago period, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
"We continue to augment our portfolio in all our focus markets through in-licensing and in-house developments. Novo Nordisk partnership positions us well in the fast-growing obesity segment and gives us an early entry, enabling us to shape the market, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satish Mehta said.
The company remains focused on delivering strong growth along with margin improvement in all key businesses, he added.
Shares of the company were trading 3.90 per cent down at Rs 1,371.95 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
