Emcure Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹251 crore on strong sales

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 251 crore in the September quarter, aided by strong sales performance across domestic and export markets.

The drug firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 202 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,270 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 2,002 crore in the year-ago period, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"We continue to augment our portfolio in all our focus markets through in-licensing and in-house developments. Novo Nordisk partnership positions us well in the fast-growing obesity segment and gives us an early entry, enabling us to shape the market, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satish Mehta said.