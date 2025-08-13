Brigade Enterprises Q1 results: PAT rises 79% to ₹150 cr, income up 20%

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential projects, office complexes and shopping malls.