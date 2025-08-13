Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Brigade Enterprises Q1 results: PAT rises 79% to ₹150 cr, income up 20%

Brigade Enterprises Q1 results: PAT rises 79% to ₹150 cr, income up 20%

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

q1 results, company quarter 1
Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. 

ALSO READ: CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential projects, office complexes and shopping malls.

The company is also in the hotel and education sectors.

Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

Devyani International Q1 result: Profit plunges 88% amid sluggish demand

ONGC Q1 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹8,024 cr on lower oil prices

Hindalco Industries Q1 results: Net profit up 30% at ₹4,004 crore

Topics :Q1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story