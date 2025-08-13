Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

The company also approved equity infusion of ₹5 billion and ₹2 billion in its units, Muthoot Money and Muthoot Homefin, respectively

Muthooth Finance
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian gold loan financier Muthoot Finance reported a bigger-than-expected 90% surge in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher loan demand as prices of the precious metal soared.

Muthoot Finance reported a profit of ₹20.46 billion ($233.91 million) for the April-June quarter, above analysts' estimate of ₹16.24 billion, per data compiled by LSEG.

Gold prices hit multiple record highs during the quarter. This benefits gold financiers as higher prices increase the collateral value, allowing borrowers to secure larger loans for the same amount of gold. 

ALSO READ: Max Healthcare Q1 results  |  Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results |  ONGC Q1 results

 

Additionally, tighter lending in the unsecured segment prompted people to shift to gold loans as an alternative source of funds, analysts said.

Muthoot Finance's standalone loan assets under management rose 42% year-on-year to ₹1.2 trillion at the end of the quarter, and interest income jumped about 53% to ₹55.92 billion.

"We are well-positioned to sustain strong growth through fiscal 2026 and beyond," Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said in a statement.

The company also approved equity infusion of ₹5 billion and ₹2 billion in its units, Muthoot Money and Muthoot Homefin, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

Devyani International Q1 result: Profit plunges 88% amid sluggish demand

ONGC Q1 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹8,024 cr on lower oil prices

Hindalco Industries Q1 results: Net profit up 30% at ₹4,004 crore

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Topics :Company NewsMuthoot FinanceQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story