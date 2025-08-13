Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

CSB Bank Q1 results, CSB Bank profit Q1 FY26, net profit CSB Bank 2025, CSB Bank gold loans, CSB NIMs Q1, Pralay Mondal CSB Bank, CSB Bank CBS migration, CSB Q1 earnings

CSB BANK

Net advances rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 32,552 crore from Rs 24,844 crore, led by a 36 per cent jump in gold loans. | File Image

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thrissur-based CSB Bank reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at Rs 119 crore, compared to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 379 crore from Rs 362 crore.
 
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.84 per cent as on June 30, compared to 1.69 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Net NPAs were at 0.66 per cent, marginally lower than 0.68 per cent a year ago.
 
CBS migration and system overhaul 
“The quarter marked a pivotal milestone of our successful CBS migration along with the rollout of fifty-plus surround systems, thus enhancing our capabilities manifold.
 

Also Read

CSB BANK

Private bank share hits record high, soars 40% so far in CY25. Do you own?

CSB BANK

CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank

Our asset growth may be around 25% this financial year: CSB Bank MD & CEOpremium

Q4, Q4 results

CSB Bank Q4 results: Net profit increases 26% to Rs 190 cr, GNPA rises

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

CSB Bank advances 5% after reporting Q4 update; total deposits grow 24% YoY

 
“As the complexity and dimensions of the tech transformation we undertook were huge, the entire CSB team’s priority during the quarter was on stabilising it and reaping the benefits subsequently. Despite these challenging times, we had a decent quarter in terms of growth and profitability,” said Pralay Mondal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
 
Strong growth in advances, gold loans 
Total deposits grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,935 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 29,920 crore a year earlier. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 23 per cent during the quarter.
 
Net advances rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 32,552 crore from Rs 24,844 crore, led by a 36 per cent jump in gold loans.
 
However, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter narrowed to 3.54 per cent from 4.36 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 

More From This Section

jubilant foods, Dominos, Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

markets, Sensex, nifty

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

q1 results, company quarter 1

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q1 results: PAT up 140% at ₹6,839.02 cr on bumper retail fuel margin

Muthooth Finance

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Topics : Company Results CSB Bank Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon