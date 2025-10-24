Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

Bengaluru-based Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd (BHVL), the hospitality arm of Brigade Group, reported a 57.97 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 10.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 6.71 crore in the same period last year, driven by steady growth in business and reduced finance and tax expenses.

The company’s net revenue in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 129.8 crore, up 19.69 per cent from Rs 108.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 125.72 crore, up 16.51 per cent from Rs 107.9 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 41 crore, a growth of 9 per cent over Q2FY25.

Category-wise, F&B revenue stood at Rs 42 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 37 crore in Q2FY25, a growth of 14 per cent. ARR for the quarter grew 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 6,247 to Rs 7,106, while RevPAR (revenue per available room) rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 4,745 to Rs 5,374, with healthy occupancy of 75.6 per cent. Geographically, Bengaluru continued to lead performance, with ARR (average room rate) up 19 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 7,316 to Rs 8,738 and RevPAR increasing from Rs 5,959 to Rs 6,807. ibis Mysuru, which became operational in Q3FY25, is also ramping up well, with occupancy at 61.4 per cent.

The company reported total revenue of Rs 255 crore in H1FY26, marking a 21 per cent increase over H1FY25. Profit after tax rose sharply to Rs 18 crore from Rs 1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 250 crore from Rs 210 crore, while EBITDA increased 16 per cent to Rs 83 crore. Food and beverage revenue rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 89 crore. Average room rates (ARR) increased 10 per cent to Rs 6,936, with occupancy at 75.1 per cent, driving a RevPAR of Rs 5,209, up from Rs 4,713 in H1FY25. The company’s strategic partnerships with leading hospitality brands continue to strengthen guest experience and operational efficiency, according to a company statement.

Going forward, Brigade intends to invest around Rs 3,600 crore to add nine new hotels (around 1,700 keys), thereby doubling the portfolio to 18 hotels (around 3,300 keys) by FY30. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving RevPAR growth across the existing portfolio while expanding our footprint. We expect 45 keys to become operational in FY27. We are committed to strengthening our footprint in high-potential geographies, backed by a healthy pipeline of new keys and robust brand partnerships,” said Nirupa Shankar, managing director of BHVL. “Our emphasis on driving RevPAR through enhanced pricing strategies, guest experience, and asset optimisation remains central to our approach. We will continue to build on our strong foundation with a clear focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and market expansion,” added Shankar.