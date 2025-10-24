Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr , revenue jumps 10%

Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr , revenue jumps 10%

Dr Reddy's Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹2,351.1 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and sequentially, with an Ebitda margin of 26.7 per cent

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,437.2 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a 14 per cent increase from ₹1,255.3 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, profit largely remained unchanged.
 
The firm's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8,805.1 crore, up 9.8 per cent from ₹8,016.2 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, it increased 3 per cent from ₹8,545.2 crore. 
 
"Growth in Q2 was driven by momentum in branded markets and steady contributions from the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset the decline in US Lenalidomide sales. We remain focused on strengthening our core business, advancing key pipeline assets, driving productivity and pursuing business development initiatives," said G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director at Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
 
Here's a look at the drug maker's segment wise sales:
 
North America: ₹3,241 crore, down 13 per cent 
Europe: ₹1,376 crore, up 138 per cent
India: ₹1,578 crore, up 13 per cent
Emerging markets: ₹1,655 crore, up 14 per cent
 
Dr Reddy's Labs' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹2,351.1 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y and sequentially, with an Ebitda margin of 26.7 per cent.
 
Dr Reddy Laboratories Q2 result highlights
 
Revenue from operations: ₹8,805.1 crore
Net profit for the period: ₹1,437.2 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹17.26 (basic) and ₹17.25 (diluted)

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

