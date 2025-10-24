Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr , revenue jumps 10%

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,437.2 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a 14 per cent increase from ₹1,255.3 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, profit largely remained unchanged.

The firm's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8,805.1 crore, up 9.8 per cent from ₹8,016.2 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, it increased 3 per cent from ₹8,545.2 crore.

"Growth in Q2 was driven by momentum in branded markets and steady contributions from the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset the decline in US Lenalidomide sales. We remain focused on strengthening our core business, advancing key pipeline assets, driving productivity and pursuing business development initiatives," said G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director at Dr Reddy's Laboratories.