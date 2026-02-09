BSE Q3 results: Profit jumps nearly threefold to ₹602 cr; revenue up 62%

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday reported a nearly three times jump in consolidated profit to ₹602 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong growth in equity derivatives trading, listings and mutual fund transactions.

The exchange posted a profit of ₹220 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at an all-time high of ₹1,334 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹829 crore a year earlier, BSE said in a statement.

This also marks the exchange's 11th consecutive record performance.

Further, operating expenses declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹512 crore, further boosting profitability. Investment and other income increased 47 per cent to ₹90 crore during the quarter.