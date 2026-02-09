Associate Sponsors

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 profit up 29 pc at Rs 296 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday posted 29 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 296 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

GlaxoSmithKline (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday posted 29 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹296 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The drugmaker reported a profit after tax of ₹230 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,041 crore from ₹949 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its competitive performance comes against the backdrop of the broader macro environment and efforts to mitigate internal supply challenges.

The implementation of the new Labour Codes did not have a material impact on the company, it added.

Shares of the company on Monday settled 1.01 per cent up at ₹2,511 apiece on BSE.

Topics :GlaxoSmithKlineGlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsQ3 resultsCompany News

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

