Aurobindo Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹910 crore

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹910 crore for the December quarter, led by robust sales in Europe and the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of ₹846 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations increased to ₹8,646 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹7,979 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a statement.

"Q3 reflected steady execution across Aurobindo's core businesses, supported by stable demand and the strength of our diversified product portfolio in key markets, including the US and Europe," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy said.