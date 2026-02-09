Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sky Gold and Diamonds posts over twofold jump in Q3 profit at ₹81 cr

Sky Gold and Diamonds posts over twofold jump in Q3 profit at ₹81 cr

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 80.53 crore for the December quarter.

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd
Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd (Photo: Company Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in consolidated profit to ₹80.53 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at ₹36.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,775.12 crore during the October-December period of the fiscal year from ₹1,005.09 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008, Mumbai-based Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd is a B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

The company serves India's leading jewellery retailers and is expanding into global markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 profit up 29 pc at Rs 296 cr

Zydus Life Q3 result: Profit up marginally at ₹1,042 cr, revenue jumps 32%

Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

GIC Re Q3 result: Profit falls 6% to ₹1,519 cr; income rises to ₹11,557 cr

SBI Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 24.5% to ₹21,028 crore on strong NII

Topics :Q3 resultsCompany NewsIndustry News

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story