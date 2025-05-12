Jyothy Labs Q4 profit down 2.4% to Rs 76.3 cr, revenue up at Rs 682.4 cr

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 2.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.27 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.15 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs, which owns brands such as Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations grew 1 per cent to Rs 666.96 crore in the March quarter.

"The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 667 crore for Q4 FY2025, reflecting a 1.1 per cent increase in value and 4 per cent growth in volume compared to the same period last year. The Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 16.8 per cent, up from 16.4 per cent in Q4 FY 2024," Jyothy Labs said in its earnings statement.

Total expenses of Jyothy Labs was Rs 571.23 crore in the March quarter.

Its total revenue rose 1.4 per cent to Rs 682.44 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 672.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Despite a soft consumer demand environment and seasonal challenges, the company remained focused on enhancing brand visibility and building long-term growth levers. While rural demand showed relative improvement in Q4, it was not sufficient to offset the continued weakness in urban consumption," it said.

The company continues to strengthen its distribution network, with products now available at approximately 3.6 million retail outlets.

"Modern trade, including e-commerce and quick commerce channels, maintained strong growth momentum during the quarter. However, general trade remained subdued in Q4," it said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Jyothy Labs' net profit was marginally up to Rs 370.38 crore, from Rs 369.30 crore a year before.

In FY25, Jyothy Labs' total consolidated income rose 3.26 per cent to Rs 2,902.56 crore, helped by 6.4 per cent growth in volume.

Jyothy Labs "gross margin improved by 100 basis points to 50.1 per cent compared to the previous year. The operating EBITDA margin for FY2025 was 17.5 per cent, an improvement of 10 basis points year-on-year," it said.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd settled at Rs 350.20 per piece on the BSE, down 4.34 per cent.