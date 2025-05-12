Tata Steel Q4 results: Profit rises over 2x to ₹1,301 cr; dividend declared

Tata Steel Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,300.81 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), more than doubling from ₹611.48 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).

On a sequential basis, profit surged nearly four-fold from ₹326.64 crore in Q3FY25.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹56,218.11 crore in Q4FY25, down 4.2 per cent year-on-year from ₹58,687.31 crore, but up 4.8 per cent from ₹53,648.30 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY25).

“FY2025 has been an important transition year for Tata Steel with significant developments across operating geographies... India deliveries were best ever at around 21 million tons and were up 5% YoY aided by a smooth ramp up of the new blast furnace at Kalinganagar and capacity utilisation close to 100% at the remaining operations. At the segment level, Tata Steel continues to be the preferred supplier for automotive steel, with high share of business in new model launches. Tata Tiscon achieved ‘best ever’ volumes and grew by 19% YoY to around 2.4 million tons," TV Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel FY25 result

For the full financial year FY25, Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,173.78 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹4,909.61 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, revenue from operations stood at ₹2,18,542.5 crore, down 4.6 per cent from ₹2,29,170.78 crore in FY24.

Dividend declared

The board of directors also recommended a dividend of ₹3.60 per for the financial year 2024-25. "The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 2," the company said in a exchange filing.

Shares of Tata Steel were up 6.16 per cent at ₹151.55 apiece at market close on Monday, ahead the result announcement.