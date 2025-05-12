Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

K Raheja Group-backed hospitality development company Chalet Hotels on Monday reported a 50.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹123.8 crore in the quarter ended March of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), up from ₹82.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 24.7 per cent to ₹521.9 crore, compared to ₹418.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s board also approved entering into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of Lakeview Mercantile Company Private Limited, which owns over 15 acres of beachfront land in Bambolim, North Goa.

“This land comes with the potential to develop a 170-room luxury resort,” the company stated in a release.

For the full year, the company’s revenue from operations rose 21.3 per cent to ₹1,717.8 crore. However, its net profit dropped sharply by 48.7 per cent to ₹142.5 crore.

“This year we achieved a significant milestone — ₹15 billion in revenue from the hospitality business with a strong 45 per cent EBITDA margin, one of the highest in the industry, driven by the team’s robust execution and operational excellence,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, in the release.

“Our entry into Goa and Rishikesh reflects our strategy of strengthening our portfolio and diversifying our customer mix,” he said.

“For the year ahead, we aim to drive strong revenue growth whilst deepening our operational efficiencies, maintaining a sharp focus on executing our expansion pipeline. We are equally excited to work on the acquisition of the new land parcel in North Goa,” he further added.