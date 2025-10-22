Century Real Estate Q2 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹1,062 cr

Realty firm Century Real Estate has reported more than two times increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,062 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal on strong demand for its residential projects.

The Bengaluru-based developer had sold properties worth Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose to Rs 1,305 crore from Rs 907 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Mahesh Prabhu, CEO of Century Real Estate, said the July-September period has been a defining quarter, marked by record-breaking sales across our portfolio.