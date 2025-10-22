Century Real Estate Q2 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹1,062 cr

Realty firm Century Real Estate has reported more than two times increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,062 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal on strong demand for its residential projects.
The Bengaluru-based developer had sold properties worth Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.
During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose to Rs 1,305 crore from Rs 907 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Mahesh Prabhu, CEO of Century Real Estate, said the July-September period has been a defining quarter, marked by record-breaking sales across our portfolio.
"This performance reflects not just strong consumer demand, but also the broader shifts shaping Bengaluru's housing market, from rising NRI inflows and infrastructure-led corridor growth to the premiumisation of residential demand," he added.
Century Real Estate said it has strengthened its presence in both core city luxury micro-markets and emerging growth hubs in North Bengaluru.
Maninder Chhabra, Director - Sales, Marketing and CRM at Century Real Estate, said, "This quarter's performance reflects how consumer insights are shaping our product strategy in real time. We're increasingly able to identify emerging lifestyle shifts early and translate them into developments that truly resonate." Century Real Estate, one of the leading real estate developer in South India, has a development portfolio of over 25 million sq ft.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app