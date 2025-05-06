CG Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹274 crore on higher income

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.26 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 233.81 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,824.19 crore from Rs 2,239.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire FY25, the profit was at Rs 972.98 crore, down from Rs 1,427.61 crore in FY24.

Total income rose to 10,070.83 crore from Rs 8,152.24 crore in FY24.

In a separate statement, the company said the consolidated results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany, and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), CG Adhesives Products Ltd (India), CG Semi Pvt. Ltd (India), GG Tronics India Pvt Ltd, Axiro Semiconductor Private Ltd, and other non-operating subsidiaries.

In the March quarter, aggregate sales rose 26 per cent Y-O-Y to Rs 2,753 crore. While the aggregate sales for FY25 registered Y-O-Y growth of 23 per cent to Rs 9,909 crore.

The company's order intake for FY25 was Rs 14,684 crore, marking 40 per cent Y-O-Y growth, and the unexecuted order backlog as of March 31 2025 stood at Rs 10,631 crore, up 66 per cent from the previous year.

Part of Murugappa Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a leading player in the electrical engineering industry and offers a diverse portfolio of products, solutions, and services for Power and Industrial equipment.