MRF Q4 results: Profit jumps 29% to ₹512 cr, revenue up 11% to ₹7,075 cr

MRF Limited on Wednesday reported a 29.29 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the Q4FY25, driven by an 11.43 per cent growth in consolidated revenue from operations.

The company's Q4FY25 PAT stood at ₹512 crore, while revenue from operations reached ₹7,074.82 crore. For FY25, MRF's net profit declined 10.18 per cent to ₹1,869.2 crore due to increased input costs, despite an 11.8 per cent rise in revenue ₹28,153.18 crore.

The firm's consolidated exports grew by 23 per cent to ₹2,321 crore in FY25. MRF's presence in the electric vehicle segment and launch of new SKUs contributed to growth momentum. It's share price rose 4.23 per cent to ₹1,40,670.75 on BSE.

MRF's growth was driven by all three key market segments including replacement, institutional, and export. The company implemented price hikes to mitigate rising input costs, which partially offset the impact of raw material costs and rupee depreciation.