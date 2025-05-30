AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 48% to Rs 58.25 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Friday reported a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended 31 March to Rs 58.25 crore.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 480.48 crore, up 25.3 per cent year-on-year. The company also recorded significant growth across therapeutic areas, achieving a 32 per cent increase in full-year revenue compared to the previous year. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 84.15 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 54.36 crore in the same quarter last year.

"FY2024–25 marked significant progress for AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, driven by strong growth of 32 per cent. This reflects our strategic focus on science, specialists, and the strength of our innovation-led portfolio. As we scale impact across therapy areas, we remain committed to delivering sustainable value to the people, society, and the planet," said Bhavana Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer and Director, AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited.

In its oncology business, the pharma major reported revenue of Rs 315.85 crore in Q4FY25, a rise of 31.62 per cent. Additionally, revenue from biopharmaceuticals (cardiovascular, renal and metabolism; respiratory and immunology; and vaccines and immune therapies) rose 1.9 per cent to Rs 122.74 crore. The rare disease segment grew to Rs 2 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 0.17 crore in Q4FY24.

“We are pleased to share that our company has, for the first time, crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark ($200 million). Science is sustaining and growing the success of our company, helping us transform the future of healthcare, and the health of people, society, and the planet,” said Sanjeev Panchal, Country President and Managing Director of the company.

The Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm announced its results post-market hours. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 7,980 apiece, up 0.78 per cent on the NSE.