FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, on Friday reported a 193 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 23.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,062 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,668 crore in Q4FY24.

Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter expanded 43 per cent YoY to ₹133 crore. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also increased 27 per cent YoY to ₹4,102 crore in Q4FY25.

In FY25, the GMV of the company’s beauty vertical rose 30 per cent YoY to ₹11,775 crore, supported by robust customer acquisition. Over the past 12 months, the company partnered with global beauty brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, Kérastase, Eucerin, GHD, Armani Beauty, Supergoop, and Nexxus, among others.

Currently, Nykaa has an offline presence of 237 physical stores across 79 cities. In FY25, the company added 50 stores — its highest-ever annual expansion. Its profitable store network delivered 31 per cent YoY GMV growth. Nykaa’s cumulative customer base now stands at over 42 million.

The House of Nykaa recorded a GMV of nearly ₹1,700 crore in FY25. For instance, skincare brand Dot & Key posted a GMV of over ₹900 crore in FY25 — a 12x growth since its acquisition in FY22. The company said Dot & Key is now the No. 1 skincare brand on the Nykaa platform.

The last quarter of FY25 also marked a growth recovery for Nykaa Fashion, with GMV rising 18 per cent YoY. For the full year, revenue in this segment grew 19 per cent YoY, driven by higher marketing and service income, though GMV growth stood at 12 per cent. Over FY25, the company expanded its assortment by launching more than 800 brands across categories.

In the company’s distribution business, Superstore by Nykaa, GMV grew 57 per cent YoY in FY25, reaching ₹941 crore. The platform now serves over 276,000 transacting retailers across nearly 1,100 cities and towns.