Tata Steel net profit jumps 272% in Q2 on higher sales, cost control

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a 272 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rs 3,101.75 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), led by higher sales volumes in India and planned cost takeouts. The steel major’s net profit in the year-ago period had stood at Rs 833.45 crore.

How did Tata Steel perform in Q2FY26?

Total revenue on a consolidated basis in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 58,689.29 crore, up 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Both revenue and net profit came in ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 55,897.6 crore and Rs 2,739.6 crore, respectively. Sequentially, revenue grew 10.4 per cent, while net profit rose 49.3 per cent.

Commenting on the results, T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “The global operating environment remained challenging with persistent overhang of tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and elevated steel exports. Despite this, Tata Steel delivered a resilient performance with the EBITDA margin improving for the second consecutive quarter.” “In India, while crude steel production rose 8 per cent, deliveries grew at a higher rate of 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) as our marketing franchise enabled us to scale effectively,” he added. What drove growth in India operations? Tata Steel India reported a turnover of Rs 34,787 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 32,660 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 4,215 crore, compared to Rs 3,460 crore a year earlier.

Narendran said the company continues to strengthen its market leadership across key segments, supported by capacity expansion and a focused downstream strategy. As part of expanding its downstream portfolio, Tata Steel has executed a share purchase agreement with BlueScope Steel to acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited for Rs 1,100 crore. The transaction is expected to close within three to four months, pending necessary regulatory approvals. What were the key financial highlights? Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said the quarter’s performance was underpinned by the company’s sharp focus on its cost transformation programme, which delivered Rs 2,561 crore in savings for Q2 and Rs 5,450 crore for the half-year.

Tata Steel spent Rs 3,250 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 7,079 crore for the half year. How did Tata Steel’s overseas operations fare? In the Netherlands, revenues were €1,551 million in Q2FY26, while EBITDA stood at €92 million, up from €64 million in the previous quarter. Liquid steel production was 1.67 million tonnes, and deliveries stood at 1.54 million tonnes. In the UK, revenues were £505 million, and the EBITDA loss widened to £66 million from £41 million in Q1FY26. Deliveries were 0.57 million tonnes, marginally lower due to subdued demand. Chatterjee said, “In line with efforts to optimise our debt portfolio, we have reduced TSUK debt by £540 million during the quarter, and our consolidated gross debt decreased by around Rs 3,300 crore Q-o-Q to Rs 95,643 crore.”