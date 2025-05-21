Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Continental Petroleums Q4 result: Profit dips 76% to ₹34 lakh amid pressure

Continental Petroleums Q4 result: Profit dips 76% to ₹34 lakh amid pressure

During Q3 and Q4, performance was marginally impacted due to heightened price fluctuations, softer export demand, and tariff-related pressures

Operating income grew to Rs 26.86 crore in Q4 FY2025 from Rs 18.82 crore a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Continental Petroleums on Wednesday said its net profit plunged nearly 76 per cent to Rs 34 lakh in March quarter due to heightened price fluctuations, softer export demand, and tariff-related pressures.

The net profit of the company, also engaged in power transmission & distribution EPC (engineering procurement and construction) business, was Rs 1.41 crore in March quarter FY24, as per a statement.

Operating income grew to Rs 26.86 crore in Q4 FY2025 from Rs 18.82 crore a year ago.

During Q3 and Q4, performance was marginally impacted due to heightened price fluctuations, softer export demand, and tariff-related pressures.

These external challenges created temporary headwinds across certain segments, it stated adding that the management remains focused on driving operational efficiencies, optimizing cost structures, and mitigating market volatility.

"We continue to take proactive measures to strengthen our competitive positioning and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our stakeholders," it stated.

The PAT (profit after tax) rose 57.88 per cent to Rs 4.31 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 2.73 crore in the previous year. Operating income surged to Rs 112.91 crore from Rs 53.03 crore mainly due to strong growth driven by high-margin lubricants, EPC, and waste management businesses.

"The growth in top-line revenue reflects our successful execution of key projects and enhanced market reach, while the improvement in profitability underscores our focus on operational efficiency and value- added offerings," CMD Madan Lal Khandelwal said.

Continental Petroleums is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial lubricants and greases in India. The company is also engaged in hazardous waste management.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

