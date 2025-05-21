Q4 results today: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, ONGC on May 21; see full list

IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, NTPC Green, Power Finance Corporation, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and Colgate Palmolive (India) will be among more than 120 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, May 21. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch, May 21: Dixon Tech, KPR Mills, JK Tyre, Torrent Pharma IRCON International, H.G Infra Engineering, Oil India, Star Cement, VA Tech Wabag and others will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.

IndiGo Q4 results preview

InterGlobe Aviation also announced that its Board will consider a dividend payout for IndiGo shareholders during its meeting on May 21.

IndiGo shares have rallied 22.2 per cent so far in calendar year 2025, significantly outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex, which has risen around 4 per cent in the same period.

The earnings report will be closely watched by investors for management commentary and any further disclosures related to the accounting issues.

Market overview May 21

Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, May 20. The BSE Sensex dropped 872.98 points, or 1.06 per cent, to end at 81,186.44, after trading in a range of 82,250.42 to 81,153.70 during the session. The Nifty50 also declined significantly, losing 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, to settle at 24,683.90.

The sharp selloff was largely driven by heavy foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, which crossed ₹10,000 crore for the day.

Today, Wednesday, May 21, markets are expected to open on a cautious note. Key factors likely to influence sentiment include ongoing Q4FY25 earnings announcements, developments in the US-India trade deal, continued FII activity, and global market trends.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 21