IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit soars 62% to ₹3,067 crore, dividend declared

IndiGo airline's operator, Interglobe Aviation, on Wednesday reported a 62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at ₹3,067.5 crore from ₹1,894.8 crore reported during the same period last year. This rise in profit was attributed to strong domestic demand. Consolidated revenue from operations for the budget airlines grew by 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹22,151.9 crore from ₹17,825.3 crore. Sequentially, revenue remained flat compared to ₹22,110.7 crore. IndiGo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) also rose sharply to ₹6,948.2 crore from ₹4,412.3 crore a year ago, with margins expanding to 31.4 per cent from 24.8 per cent.

IndiGo Q4 result highlights

Revenue: ₹22,151.9 crore, up 24 per cent

Net profit: ₹3,067.5 crore, up 62 per cent

Also Read

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹79.38 (basic), ₹79.27 (diluted) IndiGo Q4 result: Passenger ticket sales growth IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline by market share, saw its passenger ticket revenue jump 25.4 per cent to ₹19,567.3 crore, while ancillary income rose 25.2 per cent to ₹2,152.5 crore compared to Q4 FY24. Passenger yields, a key profitability metric, rose 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.32 per kilometre, and load factor improved by 1.1 percentage points to 87.4 per cent, indicating stronger capacity utilisation. : ₹79.38 (basic), ₹79.27 (diluted)

IndiGo carried 27.77 million passengers during the quarter, commanding a dominant market share of 64.3 per cent, up from 60.3 per cent and 23.59 million passengers in the same quarter last year.

The airline operated a peak of 2,304 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled services. However, its fleet size saw a slight dip to 434 aircraft from 437 in the previous quarter.

IndiGo FY25 results

Despite reporting significant rise in profit for the fourth quarter, IndiGo logged in a 11 per cent drop in net profit for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. Net profit for the entire year fell to ₹7,258.4 crore compared to ₹8,172.5 crore reported at the end of FY24. Revenue from operations for FY25, meanwhile, rose 17 per cent to ₹80,802.9 crore, compared to ₹80,802.9 crore at the end of the previous year.

Revenue: ₹80,802.9 crore, up 17 per cent

Net profit: ₹7,258.4 crore, down 11 per cent

EPS: ₹187.93 (basic), ₹187.67 (diluted) IndiGo FY25 debt and cash reserves Despite a profitable quarter, IndiGo’s total debt surged 30.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹66,809.8 crore. On the brighter side, its total cash reserves grew 38.7 per cent to ₹48,170.5 crore, including free cash of ₹33,153.1 crore, bolstering its liquidity position. Operating performance was tempered by elevated fuel prices. Revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) rose to ₹5.26, but cost per ASK (CASK) remained high at ₹4.51. In comparison, RASK and CASK were ₹5.14 and ₹4.62, respectively, in Q4 FY24. : ₹187.93 (basic), ₹187.67 (diluted)

IndiGo declares dividend