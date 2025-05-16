Delhivery Q4 result: Bottomline out of red with ₹72.56 crore net profit YoY

Delhivery Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹72.56 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in comparison to a loss of ₹68.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a sequential basis, profit rose nearly threefold in Q4FY25 from ₹24.99 crore in Q3FY25.

For the full fiscal, Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of ₹162.11 crore, again registering a turnaround from a net loss of ₹249.19 crore in FY24. Full-year evenue stood at ₹8,931.9 crore in FY25, up from ₹8141.53 crore last fiscal.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,191.57 crore, an increase of 5.6 per cent from ₹2,075.54 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, revenue declined 7.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹2,378.30 crore in Q3FY25.

“We continue to deliver steady performance in our core transportation businesses. Our ongoing measures to improve profitability are visible in Q4 numbers and we expect continued momentum on this front as growth picks up in FY26,” said Sahil Barua, managing director and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Volume surge

According to the exchange filing, Delhivery's shipment volumes of parcels grew 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 177 million in Q4 FY25 from 176 million in Q4 FY24. Moreover, it grew 2 per cent YoY to 752 million in FY25 from 740 million in FY24.

Last month, Delhivery also announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express for ₹1,400 crore. While Delhivery is a listed integrated logistics player, Ecom Express provides logistics solutions to the Indian e-commerce industry. Both the firms have approached the Competition Commission of India for its approval for their deal.

“This acquisition enhances Delhivery’s operating scale and furthers our vision to become the bedrock of commerce in India,” Delhivery said in an exchange filing last month.

Shares of Delhivery were trading 0.56 per cent down at ₹322 apiece on BSE at market close, ahead of Friday's results announcement.