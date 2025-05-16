Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 504.45 cr on higher revenue

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL
During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit increased to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the previous financial year. | Image: X/@BHEL_India
State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 504.45 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues from industry business.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.62 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 9,142.64 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 8,416.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenues from industry business grew to Rs 2,800.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,091.98 crore a year ago.

The revenues from the power business climbed marginally to Rs 6,192.41 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 6,168.27 crore a year ago.

During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit increased to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income in the fiscal advanced to Rs 28,804.79 crore from Rs 24,439.05 crore a year ago.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 25 per cent (50 paise per share of Rs 2/each) on the paid-up share capital of the company for FY 2024-25.

The final dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the meeting date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

