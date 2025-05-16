Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Garware Tech Fibres Q4 results: PAT rises 1.4% to ₹71 cr on higher revenue

Garware Tech Fibres Q4 results: PAT rises 1.4% to ₹71 cr on higher revenue

Technical textiles manufacturer Garware Technical Fibres reported a 1.4 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 71.05 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The geosynthetics business continues its exponential growth in the entire FY25 as well, CMD said. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
The company's PAT stood at Rs 70.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday.

Its revenue increased 13 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 432.55 crore compared to Rs 382.27 crore in the same period of FY24.

"The fourth quarter of FY25 has shown a sales growth of 13 per cent over the same period of FY24. A significant part of the growth in revenue is led by the Geosynthetics business and Aquaculture in Chile. PBT growth has been impacted significantly due to lower other income," Garware Technical Fibres CMD Vayu Garware said.

The geosynthetics business continues its exponential growth in the entire FY25 as well, he said.

"Operating EBIDTA for FY25 has shown a 17 per cent growth over FY24. Profit before tax grew by 13.52 per cent in FY25 over FY24, primarily due to reductions in other income. We are happy with the overall performance in FY25 and look forward to a strong FY26," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

