Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

Emami on Friday posted an 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹162.17 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25). The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm’s net profit had stood at ₹148.90 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue saw an increase of 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹963.05 crore.

Sequentially, revenue was down 8.3 per cent. Net profit saw a decline of 41.9 per cent from the previous quarter.

Despite geopolitical volatility across Bangladesh, West Asia, and parts of Africa, Emami’s international business posted a 6 per cent growth in Q4FY25, it said. Strong momentum was witnessed across SAARC, SEA, CIS, and African markets, Emami said.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations was up 6.5 per cent at ₹3,809.19 crore. Net profit grew 11.5 per cent to ₹806.46 crore.

Emami said organised trade channels ??'??' comprising modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales -- contributed 27.6 per cent of domestic revenue in FY25, expanding by 140 basis points Y-o-Y.

Clocking a 13 per cent increase Y-o-Y, these channels outpaced overall domestic growth, the company said.

Emami said it was confident of navigating short-term macro uncertainties through portfolio premiumisation, innovation acceleration, enhanced channel productivity, and strategic international expansion.

Harsha V Agarwal, vice-chairman and managing director, Emami, said, the core domestic business continued to demonstrate strong momentum, delivering a double-digit growth of 11 per cent in Q4FY25, supported by a volume growth of 7 per cent.

He said the input costs broadly remained under control and did not pose any major challenge in the near future. “Going forward, we’re focused on strengthening our core brands and unlocking new growth through brand extensions, premium offerings, and sharper channel strategies.”

For the strategic subsidiaries, Emami is scaling up its marketplace and quick commerce presence.

Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director, Emami, said, a strong innovation pipeline led to over 25 new launches during the year. “As international business and strategic investments are poised for a rebound, we anticipate robust, all-round growth in FY26,” he added.

While celebrating 50 years of Emami, the board approved a special dividend (third interim dividend), amounting to ₹2 per share. With this, the total dividend payout for FY25 stood at ₹10 per equity share, a payout of 54 per cent on profit after tax.