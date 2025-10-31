Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

IT solutions provider Mphasis on Friday reported a 10.79 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity owners of the company) of Rs 423.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 3,536.14 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively.