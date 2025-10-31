Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 3,536.14 crore in Q2 FY25

IT firms, tech, IT sector
Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT solutions provider Mphasis on Friday reported a 10.79 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity owners of the company) of Rs 423.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings. 

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Indian markets 'fairly priced', says Mark Matthews; Sensex down 300 points

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 3,536.14 crore in Q2 FY25.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 6.18 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively.

Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey. Another strong quarter of total contract value (TCV) wins of USD 528 million is a testimony to our AI first approach delivering business outcomes, across diverse industries., said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis. As much as 87 per cent of the deal wins were in new-gen services, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3%

Pidilite Industries Q2 profit up 8.2% to ₹584.6 crore; revenue rises 9.9%

Swiggy's loss widens to ₹1,092 crore, Instamart drags despite GOV growth

Topics :MphasisMphasis resultsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story