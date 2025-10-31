Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Among major firms declaring their Q2FY26 earnings today are Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix Mills, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bajaj Electricals, Maruti Suzuki, and ACC.

Other companies expected to report include Sammaan Capital, Kalpataru Projects International, BPCL, Schaeffler India, Godrej Consumer Products, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, R R Kabel, Shriram Finance, and Balkrishna Industries. ITC Q2 results highlights

ITC Limited on Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹5,126.11 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by its cigarettes business.

Net profit from continuing operations stood at ₹5,186.55 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, post the demerger of the hotel business earlier this year. ALSO READ: ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3% Consolidated gross revenue came in at ₹21,255.86 crore, down 1.3 per cent from the year-ago period, while net revenue at ₹19,502 crore was slightly below Street estimates and declined 9.3 per cent sequentially. The company’s board also recommended former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as an independent director for a five-year term starting January 1, 2026, and reappointed Hemant Malik as whole-time director for two years from August 12, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results preview Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report moderate revenue growth for Q2FY26, supported by improving demand, GST-led recovery, and a stronger product mix. However, analysts warn that higher discounts, wage revisions, and marketing spends may weigh on margins. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: What to expect from India's largest carmaker? Brokerages forecast revenue growth of 6–7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher realisations and export performance. Ebitda, however, is projected to decline between 4–11 per cent due to elevated operating costs. Profit estimates vary widely, ranging from a 9 per cent decline to a 23 per cent rise, depending on forex assumptions and cost structures.

Investors will closely watch management commentary on post-GST demand trends, margin guidance, and export performance. Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview Bank of Baroda (BoB) is expected to post a subdued September quarter, with net profit likely under pressure due to weak treasury performance, according to analyst estimates. ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Weak NIM, treasury income to likely hit profit While the extent of the decline varies across brokerages, the overall outlook remains muted, driven by moderate loan growth and narrowing net interest margins (NIMs). Investors will track commentary on asset quality trends, loan book growth, and provisioning for the quarter.