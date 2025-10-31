Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Phoenix Mills, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, ACC, and Bajaj Electricals are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

At 8:49 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 10 points at 26,032, indicating a flat start for Sensex and Nifty
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Among major firms declaring their Q2FY26 earnings today are Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix Mills, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bajaj Electricals, Maruti Suzuki, and ACC.
 
Other companies expected to report include Sammaan Capital, Kalpataru Projects International, BPCL, Schaeffler India, Godrej Consumer Products, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, R R Kabel, Shriram Finance, and Balkrishna Industries.

ITC Q2 results highlights

ITC Limited on Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹5,126.11 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by its cigarettes business.
 
Net profit from continuing operations stood at ₹5,186.55 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, post the demerger of the hotel business earlier this year. 
Consolidated gross revenue came in at ₹21,255.86 crore, down 1.3 per cent from the year-ago period, while net revenue at ₹19,502 crore was slightly below Street estimates and declined 9.3 per cent sequentially.
 
The company’s board also recommended former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as an independent director for a five-year term starting January 1, 2026, and reappointed Hemant Malik as whole-time director for two years from August 12, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results preview

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report moderate revenue growth for Q2FY26, supported by improving demand, GST-led recovery, and a stronger product mix. However, analysts warn that higher discounts, wage revisions, and marketing spends may weigh on margins. 
Brokerages forecast revenue growth of 6–7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher realisations and export performance. Ebitda, however, is projected to decline between 4–11 per cent due to elevated operating costs.
 
Profit estimates vary widely, ranging from a 9 per cent decline to a 23 per cent rise, depending on forex assumptions and cost structures.
 
Investors will closely watch management commentary on post-GST demand trends, margin guidance, and export performance.

Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is expected to post a subdued September quarter, with net profit likely under pressure due to weak treasury performance, according to analyst estimates. 
While the extent of the decline varies across brokerages, the overall outlook remains muted, driven by moderate loan growth and narrowing net interest margins (NIMs).
 
Investors will track commentary on asset quality trends, loan book growth, and provisioning for the quarter.

Market overview for October 31

Domestic markets are expected to trade range-bound today as investors digest September-quarter earnings and reports of easing US-China tensions.
 
At 8:49 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 10 points at 26,032, indicating a flat start for Sensex and Nifty. 
Asian markets opened mostly higher after reports of a limited trade truce between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
The Nikkei and Topix hit new highs, while the Kospi dipped slightly and ASX 200 gained in early trade.
 
Overnight, US markets closed lower as investors weighed mixed Big Tech earnings — the S&P 500 fell 0.99 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.23 per cent. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 31

  1. ACC Ltd
  2. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  3. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
  4. ASI Industries Ltd
  5. Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
  6. Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
  7. Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
  8. Bank of Baroda
  9. Bharat Electronics Ltd
  10. BF Utilities Ltd-$
  11. Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd
  12. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  13. Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
  14. CMI Ltd
  15. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
  16. Divyashakti Ltd
  17. DMR Engineering Ltd
  18. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
  19. Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
  20. Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd
  21. Emami Paper Mills Ltd
  22. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
  23. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  24. Gail (India) Ltd
  25. Garware Marine Industries Ltd
  26. Garware Synthetics Ltd
  27. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
  28. Gujarat Containers Ltd
  29. Heubach Colorants India Ltd
  30. Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
  31. IFB Agro Industries Ltd
  32. Intellect Design Arena Ltd
  33. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
  34. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
  35. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
  36. LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
  37. Libord Finance Ltd
  38. LKP Securities Ltd
  39. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  40. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  41. Medplus Health Services Ltd
  42. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
  43. Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd
  44. National Plastic Technologies Ltd
  45. Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
  46. NOCIL Ltd
  47. Northern Arc Capital Ltd
  48. Omansh Enterprises Ltd
  49. Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd-$
  50. Patanjali Foods Ltd
  51. The Phoenix Mills Ltd
  52. The Phosphate Company Ltd
  53. Pyxis Finvest Ltd
  54. Quint Digital Ltd
  55. R R Kabel Ltd
  56. RattanIndia Power Ltd
  57. Sahyadri Industries Ltd
  58. Sammaan Capital Ltd
  59. Scan Steels Ltd
  60. Schaeffler India Ltd
  61. Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
  62. Shriram Finance Ltd
  63. Sicagen India Ltd
  64. Sigma Solve Ltd
  65. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
  66. Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  67. Steelcast Ltd
  68. Swarna Securities Ltd
  69. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
  70. Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
  71. Trustedge Capital Ltd
  72. Vedanta Ltd
  73. VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
  74. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
  75. Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
  76. Zensar Technologies Ltd
 

Q2 resultsMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaBank of BarodaGAILBPCL

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

