Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 31
- ACC Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
- ASI Industries Ltd
- Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
- Bank of Baroda
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- BF Utilities Ltd-$
- Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
- CMI Ltd
- Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
- Divyashakti Ltd
- DMR Engineering Ltd
- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
- Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
- Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd
- Emami Paper Mills Ltd
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Gail (India) Ltd
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd
- Garware Synthetics Ltd
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
- Gujarat Containers Ltd
- Heubach Colorants India Ltd
- Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
- IFB Agro Industries Ltd
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
- Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
- LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
- Libord Finance Ltd
- LKP Securities Ltd
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
- Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd
- National Plastic Technologies Ltd
- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
- NOCIL Ltd
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd
- Omansh Enterprises Ltd
- Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd-$
- Patanjali Foods Ltd
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Pyxis Finvest Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- R R Kabel Ltd
- RattanIndia Power Ltd
- Sahyadri Industries Ltd
- Sammaan Capital Ltd
- Scan Steels Ltd
- Schaeffler India Ltd
- Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
- Shriram Finance Ltd
- Sicagen India Ltd
- Sigma Solve Ltd
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Steelcast Ltd
- Swarna Securities Ltd
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
- Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
- Trustedge Capital Ltd
- Vedanta Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
- Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd
