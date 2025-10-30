Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

HMIL exported a total of 51,400 units in the second quarter, recording a 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO
Hyundai Motor India’s Q2 profit rose 14.3% to ₹1,572 crore as exports surged 21.5%, offsetting weak domestic sales and aided by cost-cutting and margin-focused strategies. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The consolidated net profit of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) increased 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,572 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) due to cost reduction and a significant jump in exports.
 
HMIL exported a total of 51,400 units in the second quarter, recording a 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth. This helped the company as its domestic sales in the same quarter decreased 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 139,521 units.
 
“We are witnessing strong demand traction in our key export markets, with the Middle East and Africa recording a remarkable volume growth of 35 per cent and Mexico recording a growth of 11 per cent. Going forward, we expect to leverage our new plant capacity and new product launches to sustain this growth momentum,” said Unsoo Kim, managing director, HMIL, during an audio press conference after the release of the second-quarter results.
 
The South Korean carmaker’s total income increased 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,692 crore in the second quarter of FY26.
 
K S Hariharan, head of investor relations, HMIL, stated that revenue was up because of better export contribution to volume sales in the second quarter. “The margins we earn on exports are better than domestic. So that has supported us. Apart from that, we also had a good amount of cost reduction in our materials through value engineering and other initiatives,” he added.
 
Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, HMIL, explained that the company has always “maintained quality of sales”. He stated that HMIL was a carmaker that did not give any price discounts even when sales were low during the GST transition period (August 15–September 21). “That has also supported our margin growth in this quarter, in addition to what Hariharan has said. So we continue to maintain a very good balance between domestic and export on one hand and between volume and profit on the other,” he stated.
 
Garg will become MD and CEO of HMIL from January 1 next year.
 
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that GST rates would be rationalised. The reduced rates took effect from September 22. Automobile sales across India remained sluggish between August 15 and September 21 as customers waited for lower prices available from September 22 onwards.
 
Garg said that sales have risen sharply since September 22, adding that HMIL’s monthly retail sales grew 20 per cent in the September–October period compared to the average monthly sales between January and August.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,774 cr on higher income

ITC Q2 results: PAT rises 5.4% to ₹5,180 crore on higher cigarette demand

Swiggy trims sequential loss to ₹1,092 cr on back of Instamart growth

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹162.5 crore

Topics :Hyundai Motor India Hyundai MotorQ2 resultsCar sales

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story