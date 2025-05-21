Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PFC Q4 results: PAT rises 11% to Rs 8,358 crore, dividend at Rs 2.05/share

PFC Q4 results: PAT rises 11% to Rs 8,358 crore, dividend at Rs 2.05/share

Total income rose to Rs 29,285.45 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 24,176.34 crore in the same period a year ago

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)
During FY25, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 30,514.40 crore from Rs 26,461.18 crore in the previous financial year (Photo: BankTrack)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday posted an 11 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,357.88 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of higher interest income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,556.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 29,285.45 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 24,176.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

The interest income in the quarter rose to Rs 28,676.15 crore from Rs 23,891.19 crore in same period a year ago.

During FY25, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 30,514.40 crore from Rs 26,461.18 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income in the fiscal year increased to Rs 1,06,598.70 crore, from Rs 91,174.87 crore a year ago.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the FY 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividends of Rs 13.75 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) for the FY 2024-25 already declared and paid during the year in four tranches.

The final Dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval in ensuing AGM.

Record Date has been fixed as Friday, June 13, 2025, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for payment of final dividend for FY 2024-25 as recommended by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on May 21, 2025.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

