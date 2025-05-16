Delhivery Q4 result: Bottomline out of red with ₹72.56 crore net profit YoY

Delhivery Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹72.56 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in comparison to a loss of ₹68.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.
On a sequential basis, profit rose nearly threefold in Q4FY25 from ₹24.99 crore in Q3FY25.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,191.57 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 5.6 per cent from ₹2,075.54 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, revenue declined 7.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹2,378.30 crore in Q3FY25.
“We continue to deliver steady performance in our core transportation businesses. Our ongoing measures to improve profitability are visible in Q4 numbers and we expect continued momentum on this front as growth picks up in FY26,” said Sahil Barua, managing director and chief executive officer, in a statement.
Shares of Delhivery were trading 0.56 per cent down at ₹322 apiece on BSE at market close, ahead of announcement of results.