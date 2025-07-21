Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Zomato's parent firm Eternal's revenue from operations for the quarter rose sharply to ₹7,167 crore, marking a 70 per cent jump from ₹4,206 crore in Q1 FY25

Zomato
Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Eternal Ltd, the parent firm of food dilvery giant Zomato, on Monday reported a steep decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), coming in at ₹25 crore — down 90 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹253 crore Q1 FY25. The profit also declained 36 per cent sequentially from ₹39 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
On the contrary, the company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose sharply to ₹7,167 crore, marking a 70 per cent increase from ₹4,206 crore in Q1 FY25 and a 23 per cent rise compared to ₹5,833 crore in Q4 FY25. 
 
The stark gap in the profit and revenue can be attributed to the exponential rise in the firm's total expenses. Eternal reported a total expense of ₹7,433 crore in the quarter, up 77 per cent from ₹4,203 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the expense grw 22 per cent from ₹6,104 crore in the last quarter. 
 
Eternal's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal stated that profit declined on the account of continued investment and expansion of quick commerece segment. The company added 243 new quick commerece store in the quarter, with net order value (NOV) increasing 127 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,203 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. It also added that the NOV for quick commerce supassed the NOV for food dilvery, which reported a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹8.967 crore.
 
Shares of Eternal closed at ₹271.20 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

