Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Eternal Ltd, the parent firm of food dilvery giant Zomato, on Monday reported a steep decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), coming in at ₹25 crore — down 90 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹253 crore Q1 FY25. The profit also declained 36 per cent sequentially from ₹39 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).

On the contrary, the company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose sharply to ₹7,167 crore, marking a 70 per cent increase from ₹4,206 crore in Q1 FY25 and a 23 per cent rise compared to ₹5,833 crore in Q4 FY25.

The stark gap in the profit and revenue can be attributed to the exponential rise in the firm's total expenses. Eternal reported a total expense of ₹7,433 crore in the quarter, up 77 per cent from ₹4,203 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the expense grw 22 per cent from ₹6,104 crore in the last quarter. Eternal's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal stated that profit declined on the account of continued investment and expansion of quick commerece segment. The company added 243 new quick commerece store in the quarter, with net order value (NOV) increasing 127 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,203 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. It also added that the NOV for quick commerce supassed the NOV for food dilvery, which reported a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹8.967 crore.