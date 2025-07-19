Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Cement Q1FY26 results: Profit up 75.4% to Rs 324.25 cr; sales up 19.4%

cement
Total expenses were at Rs 2,919.83 crore, up 13.2 per cent in the June quarter. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 75.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324.25 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 184.82 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose by 19.4 per cent to Rs 3,352.53 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,807.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).

Total expenses were at Rs 2,919.83 crore, up 13.2 per cent in the June quarter.

The total income of JKCL, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,408.97 crore, up 19.5 per cent in the June quarter.\

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, JKCL said its board in a meeting held on Saturday approved the company's expansion by setting up of 0.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) white cement-based wall putty plant near Nathdwara, District Rajasmand of Rajasthan.

"The total proposed investment for the expansion is estimated at Rs 195 crore," it said.

The board also took note of the company's capacity expansion programme at its cement grinding unit at JK Cement Works, Ujjain, leading to an increased production capacity by 0.5 MTPA.

Consequently, the capacity at JK Cement Works, Ujjain stands increased from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA and the company's overall grey cement production capacity stands at 25.26 MTPA, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JK CementrajasthanCements

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

