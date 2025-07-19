JK Cement Q1FY26 results: Profit up 75.4% to Rs 324.25 cr; sales up 19.4%

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 75.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324.25 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 184.82 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose by 19.4 per cent to Rs 3,352.53 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,807.57 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).

Total expenses were at Rs 2,919.83 crore, up 13.2 per cent in the June quarter.

The total income of JKCL, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,408.97 crore, up 19.5 per cent in the June quarter.\