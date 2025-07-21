UCO Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹607 cr, NPAs decline to 2.63%

State-owned UCO Bank on Monday reported 10 per cent increase in net profit at ₹607 crore for the first quarter of current financial year.

The Kolkata-based bank had earned a net profit of ₹551 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income rose to ₹7,433 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹6,859 crore a year ago, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to ₹6,436 crore, as compared to ₹6,024 crore in the June quarter FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to ₹1,562 crore from ₹1,321 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.63 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.32 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.45 per cent from 0.78 per cent in the year-ago period. However, provisions for bad loans rose Rs 463 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 397 crore in the same period a year ago. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 96.88 per cent, from 95.76 per cent. At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) improved marginally to 0.71 per cent in June 2025 from 0.7 per cent a year ago.