Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Zomato parent company Eternal, UltraTech Cement, IDBI Bank, Havells India, and Oberoi Realty are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include CRISIL, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, DCM Shriram, Parag Milk Foods, Mahindra Logistics and Dhanlaxmi Bank.

Eternal Q1 results preview: Profit and revenue estimate

ALSO READ: How will Eternal perform in Q1FY26? Check estimates, date, and time Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate that Eternal’s net profit for Q1 will decline by 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52.85 crore, compared to ₹253 crore in the last quarter. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the net profit is expected to rise 35.51 per cent from ₹39 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue is projected to grow 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,744.1 crore, up from ₹4,206 crore. Sequentially, it is expected to increase by around 16 per cent from ₹5,833 crore in Q4. Market close highlights from July 18 After a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Friday, July 18, weighed down by losses in Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Weak investor sentiment was further dampened by FII selling, uncertainty over US Federal Reserve policy, and rising crude oil prices. ALSO READ: Stock to Watch today, July 21: Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy's On July 18, the BSE Sensex ended the day at 81,757.73, down 501.5 points or 0.61 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 143 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 24,968.4.