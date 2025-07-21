Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Q1 FY26 company results, July 21: Havells India, Oberoi Realty, CRISIL, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, and DCM Shriram will release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets
Today, on July 21, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a combination of factors | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
Zomato parent company Eternal, UltraTech Cement, IDBI Bank, Havells India, and Oberoi Realty are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include CRISIL, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, DCM Shriram, Parag Milk Foods, Mahindra Logistics and Dhanlaxmi Bank.

Eternal Q1 results preview: Profit and revenue estimate

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate that Eternal’s net profit for Q1 will decline by 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52.85 crore, compared to ₹253 crore in the last quarter. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the net profit is expected to rise 35.51 per cent from ₹39 crore in Q4FY25. 
 
Revenue is projected to grow 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,744.1 crore, up from ₹4,206 crore. Sequentially, it is expected to increase by around 16 per cent from ₹5,833 crore in Q4.

Market close highlights from July 18

After a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Friday, July 18, weighed down by losses in Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Weak investor sentiment was further dampened by FII selling, uncertainty over US Federal Reserve policy, and rising crude oil prices.
 
On July 18, the BSE Sensex ended the day at 81,757.73, down 501.5 points or 0.61 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 143 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 24,968.4. 

Market overview for July 21

Today, on July 21, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a combination of factors, including Q1 results, India’s June infrastructure output data, institutional investment trends, and mixed global cues.
 
At around 7:37 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 25.5 points lower at 25,007.50, indicating a negative start for the bourses. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 18

  1. Andhra Cements Ltd
  2. Agi Greenpac Ltd
  3. Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
  4. Bits Ltd
  5. Choice International Ltd
  6. CIE Automotive India Ltd
  7. Control Print Ltd
  8. CRISIL Ltd
  9. DCM Shriram Ltd
  10. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  11. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  12. Esaar India Ltd
  13. Eternal Ltd
  14. Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-$
  15. Globe Civil Projects Ltd
  16. Havells India Ltd
  17. IDBI Bank Ltd
  18. Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
  19. K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
  20. Latent View Analytics Ltd
  21. Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
  22. Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
  23. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  24. Magellanic Cloud Ltd
  25. Netripples Software Ltd
  26. Oberoi Realty Ltd
  27. Paisalo Digital Ltd
  28. Pan India Corporation Ltd
  29. Parag Milk Foods Ltd
  30. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  31. Purple Finance Ltd
  32. Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
  33. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
  34. Sagar Cements Ltd
  35. Savani Financials Ltd
  36. Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
  37. Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
  38. S & T Corporation Ltd
  39. Super Sales India Ltd
  40. Tokyo Plast International Ltd
  41. UCO Bank
  42. UltraTech Cement Ltd
  43. V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
  44. Wendt (India) Ltd
  45. YOGI Ltd
  46. SV Trading & Agencies Ltd
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

