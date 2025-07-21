Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Eternal Q1 results preview: Profit and revenue estimate
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 18
- Andhra Cements Ltd
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Bits Ltd
- Choice International Ltd
- CIE Automotive India Ltd
- Control Print Ltd
- CRISIL Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- Esaar India Ltd
- Eternal Ltd
- Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-$
- Globe Civil Projects Ltd
- Havells India Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
- K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
- Latent View Analytics Ltd
- Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
- Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Magellanic Cloud Ltd
- Netripples Software Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- Paisalo Digital Ltd
- Pan India Corporation Ltd
- Parag Milk Foods Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- Purple Finance Ltd
- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
- Sagar Cements Ltd
- Savani Financials Ltd
- Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
- S & T Corporation Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd
- Tokyo Plast International Ltd
- UCO Bank
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
- Wendt (India) Ltd
- YOGI Ltd
- SV Trading & Agencies Ltd
