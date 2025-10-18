Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

ICICI Bank Q2 results preview
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 18
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
- Avantel Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Can Fin Homes Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd
- HDFC Bank Ltd
- ICICI Bank Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- IDFC First Bank Ltd
- Indusind Bank Ltd
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
- Jaro Institute of Tech Mgt and Rsrch Ltd
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
- Oval Projects Engineering Ltd
- Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
- Panchmahal Steel Ltd
- Punjab National Bank
- RBL Bank Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shekhawati Industries Ltd
- SML Isuzu Ltd
- Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
- Swastika Investmart Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
- Yes Bank Ltd
