Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC Bank are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.

Other firms expected to declare results today include IDBI Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Sejal Glass, Federal Bank, Panchmahal Steel, and RBL Bank.

ICICI Bank Q2 results preview

Private lender ICICI Bank is likely to post modest earnings growth for Q2FY26, constrained by a high base last year and the absence of elevated ‘other income’ seen in Q1FY26.

Consensus estimates indicate a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, with net interest income (NII) expected to grow 6–7 per cent over Q2FY25.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q2 results preview: Analysts eye muted profit growth, weak NIM In Q2FY25, the bank reported a PAT of ₹11,745.9 crore and NII of ₹20,048 crore, with a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.3 per cent. Sequentially, analysts expect earnings to decline 4–8 per cent from Q1FY26, when the lender posted a net profit of ₹12,768.2 crore, NII of ₹21,634.5 crore, and a stable NIM of 4.3 per cent. Reliance Industries posts 9.7% YoY profit growth Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 9.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹18,165 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹16,563 crore in Q2FY25.

The growth was led by its telecom and digital services businesses, alongside a recovery in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment and continued expansion in retail. ALSO READ: All-round growth propels RIL earnings by 9.7%, sales jump 10% in Q2 Sequentially, profit fell 32.7 per cent from ₹26,994 crore in Q1FY26 due to a one-off gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments in the previous quarter. JSW Steel Q2 profit jumps 270% JSW Steel posted a 269.7 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,623 crore in Q2FY26, driven by higher sales volumes that offset weaker realisations. Net profit in Q2FY25 stood at ₹439 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 13.8 per cent to ₹45,152 crore, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹44,170 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.6 per cent, while profit declined 25.7 per cent. ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 269.7% to ₹1,623 crore The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹7,849 crore, aided by higher volumes and lower iron ore, coking coal, and power costs. Reported EBITDA stood at ₹7,115 crore. Market close highlights from October 17 The Sensex rose 862 points to close at 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 262 points to 25,585.3, marking the second straight session of gains as investors reacted to Q2 results.