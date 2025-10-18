Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

Q2FY26 company results: Many banks including IDBI, IDFC First, IndusInd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Punjab National Bank will also release their September quarter earnings reports today

stock market, indian stock market, markets
The Sensex rose 862 points to close at 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 262 points to 25,585.3 yesterday | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC Bank are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.
 
Other firms expected to declare results today include IDBI Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Sejal Glass, Federal Bank, Panchmahal Steel, and RBL Bank.

ICICI Bank Q2 results preview

Private lender ICICI Bank is likely to post modest earnings growth for Q2FY26, constrained by a high base last year and the absence of elevated ‘other income’ seen in Q1FY26.
 
Consensus estimates indicate a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, with net interest income (NII) expected to grow 6–7 per cent over Q2FY25. 
In Q2FY25, the bank reported a PAT of ₹11,745.9 crore and NII of ₹20,048 crore, with a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.3 per cent. Sequentially, analysts expect earnings to decline 4–8 per cent from Q1FY26, when the lender posted a net profit of ₹12,768.2 crore, NII of ₹21,634.5 crore, and a stable NIM of 4.3 per cent.

Reliance Industries posts 9.7% YoY profit growth

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 9.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹18,165 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹16,563 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The growth was led by its telecom and digital services businesses, alongside a recovery in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment and continued expansion in retail. 
Sequentially, profit fell 32.7 per cent from ₹26,994 crore in Q1FY26 due to a one-off gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments in the previous quarter.

JSW Steel Q2 profit jumps 270%

JSW Steel posted a 269.7 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,623 crore in Q2FY26, driven by higher sales volumes that offset weaker realisations. Net profit in Q2FY25 stood at ₹439 crore.
 
Consolidated revenue rose 13.8 per cent to ₹45,152 crore, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹44,170 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.6 per cent, while profit declined 25.7 per cent. 
The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹7,849 crore, aided by higher volumes and lower iron ore, coking coal, and power costs. Reported EBITDA stood at ₹7,115 crore.

Market close highlights from October 17

The Sensex rose 862 points to close at 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 262 points to 25,585.3, marking the second straight session of gains as investors reacted to Q2 results.
 
Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the rally, while Infosys and Eternal (Zomato) were the only laggards.
 
All sectoral indices ended in the green — FMCG rose 2 per cent, while auto, banking, consumer durables, and realty indices gained over 1 per cent each. The Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 indices climbed 0.46 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 18

  1. Agi Greenpac Ltd
  2. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
  3. Avantel Ltd
  4. Bhageria Industries Ltd
  5. Can Fin Homes Ltd
  6. Federal Bank Ltd
  7. HDFC Bank Ltd
  8. ICICI Bank Ltd
  9. IDBI Bank Ltd
  10. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  11. Indusind Bank Ltd
  12. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
  13. Jaro Institute of Tech Mgt and Rsrch Ltd
  14. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
  15. Oval Projects Engineering Ltd
  16. Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
  17. Panchmahal Steel Ltd
  18. Punjab National Bank
  19. RBL Bank Ltd
  20. Sejal Glass Ltd
  21. Shekhawati Industries Ltd
  22. SML Isuzu Ltd
  23. Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
  24. Swastika Investmart Ltd
  25. UltraTech Cement Ltd
  26. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
  27. Yes Bank Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

