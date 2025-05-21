Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Geojit Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit down 38% at Rs 32.21 cr

Geojit Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit down 38% at Rs 32.21 cr

Total consolidated revenue declined by 15 per cent to Rs 177.48 crore in the last quarter of 2024-25 as compared with Rs 208.56 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal

Pvt banks see sequential fall in profit
The Kochi-based Geojit Financial Services board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (150 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
Geojit Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter compared to a profit of Rs 51.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated revenue declined by 15 per cent to Rs 177.48 crore in the last quarter of 2024-25 as compared with Rs 208.56 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

On a sequential basis, revenue of the company rose marginally from Rs 172.11 crore in the December quarter.

Operating profit, measured as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 54.09 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 83.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the financial year 2024-25, the company, however, reported improved performance. The consolidated revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 749.32 crore, while net profit grew 15 per cent to Rs 172.49 crore.

The Kochi-based Geojit Financial Services board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (150 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25.

During the year, Geojit Private Wealth (DIFC) Ltd has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to establish a new entity within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The move is aimed at serving the growing wealth management needs of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNIs) across the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

