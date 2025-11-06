Q2 results today: LIC, Ola Electric, Bajaj Housing among 175 firms

Other firms expected to declare results include Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borosil Scientific, Hindustan Construction Company, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, Lupin, NCC, NHPC, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Britannia Industries reported a 23.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by stable commodity prices and cost-optimisation efforts.

Logistics services provider Delhivery reported a consolidated net loss of ₹50.49 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a profit of ₹10.20 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose 14.81 per cent to ₹2,651.53 crore, against ₹2,309.33 crore last year.

Revenue grew 3.7 per cent to ₹4,841 crore, while profit before interest, tax and depreciation rose 21.5 per cent to ₹1,003 crore. Net profit stood at ₹654 crore for the quarter. The company said its focus on supply chain efficiency and value engineering helped offset the impact of higher marketing expenses.

On a standalone basis (excluding Ecom Express integration costs), profit after tax stood at ₹59 crore, up from ₹10 crore a year earlier. Revenue from services (excluding Ecom Express) increased 16 per cent to ₹2,546 crore.

Muthoot Microfin Q2 results: Profit down 50.5% year-on-year

Muthoot Microfin reported a 50.5 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹30.5 crore for Q2FY26, though sequential profit rose from ₹6.2 crore in Q1FY26.