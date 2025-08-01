Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹279 crore for the June quarter.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"GSK continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula. By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said. 

The company continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula, he added.

By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies, Akshikar noted.

Jemperli (dostarlimab) is an immuno-oncology treatment for second-line dMMR endometrial cancer and Zejula (niraparib), is a PARP inhibitor indicated for advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer. Shares of the company were trading 8.22 per cent down at ₹2,898.40 apiece on BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

