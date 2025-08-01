GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹279 crore for the June quarter.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"GSK continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula. By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said.