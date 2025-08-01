GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹279 crore for the June quarter.
The drug firm had reported a net profit of ₹249 crore for the June quarter of the last fiscal.
Total income declined marginally to ₹849 crore for the first quarter as compared with ₹850 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
"GSK continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula. By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said.
The company continues to invest in its innovative portfolio and is on track to launch the much-awaited oncology assets, Jemperli and Zejula, he added.
By launching these assets in India, GSK is addressing a critical unmet need amid a rising cancer burden and limited access to advanced therapies, Akshikar noted.
Jemperli (dostarlimab) is an immuno-oncology treatment for second-line dMMR endometrial cancer and Zejula (niraparib), is a PARP inhibitor indicated for advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer. Shares of the company were trading 8.22 per cent down at ₹2,898.40 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app