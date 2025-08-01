Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Procter & Gamble Health rallies 10%, hits 4-year high on strong Q1 results

Procter & Gamble Health rallies 10%, hits 4-year high on strong Q1 results

Procter & Gamble Health soars 10%: the stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its highest level since April 2021.

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

Photo: Company website

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Procter & Gamble Health share price today

 
Shares of Procter & Gamble Health hit a four-year high at ₹6,475, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its lowest level since April 2021. It had hit a record high of ₹7,499.95 on February 11, 2021.
 
At 02:34 PM; Procter & Gamble Health was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹6,312.10, as compared to 0.40 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
 

Q1 results - Procter & Gamble Health

 
Procter & Gamble Health delivered a strong performance with sales of ₹333 crore, up 20 per cent against a year ago, owing to broad-based growth in domestic and exports business. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹66 crore, against ₹17 crore a year ago, due to strong sales growth and one-time impact of impairment in the base period.
 
Commenting on the performance, Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, "We are pleased with the continued momentum and strong start to the Financial Year 2025-26. These results are a reflection of our commitment towards addressing the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals, via superior brand building and go to market initiatives while improving supply chain capabilities”.

Also Read

Stock market

Chalet Hotels shares jump 19% post Q1; analyst decodes stock strategy

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 92 stocks next week; check full list

Two wheelers

TVS Motor, Eicher gain up to 4% in weak market. What's driving 2W stocks?

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

BSE500 stocks at new highs: Amber, Chalet Hotels, 6 others; details here

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 1: Coal India, Swiggy, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors

 
The company's strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization, is delivering balanced and sustainable growth results, Milind Thatte said. 
 

Opportunities, outlook

 
The healthcare sector in India has undergone a significant transformation, fueled by substantial investments in infrastructural development. Since 2016, the Indian healthcare industry has witnessed a consistent growth trajectory. The consumer healthcare sector shows promising prospects for the future. The company is well-positioned to sustain and strengthen its position in the market. 
 

About Procter & Gamble Health 

 
Procter & Gamble Health Limited is one of India’s largest vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) companies manufacturing and marketing VMS products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion. 
 
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Ambi Pur, Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. P&G operates in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
 

More From This Section

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty slips below 24,600; SMIDs down 1%; India VIX up 4%

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Calendar: NSDL, Aditya Infotech among 15 firms to debut next week

An office building that houses the Jane Street Group headquarters in New York

Jane Street not cooperating in India tax probe, says Income Tax Dept

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Explained: Why analysts raised Kaynes Tech stock target post Q1 results?premium

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers IPO closes today; subscription rises 19x, GMP at 30%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Procter & Gamble Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon