Q1 results today: ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties among 96 on Aug 1

ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties, Tata Power, and LIC Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.

Other companies, including JK Lakshmi Cement, Delhivery, PC Jeweller, Safari Industries, and Bajaj Global, are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.

ITC Q1 preview: Profit likely to rise, revenue expected to grow further

ITC, with a diversified presence across FMCG, packaging, paperboards, speciality papers, and agri-business, is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results (Q1FY26) on Friday.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect the company's net profit to rise 2.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,041.75 crore, up from ₹4,913 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, the profit is projected to grow 2.4 per cent from ₹4,924 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue for the quarter is likely to increase 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,296 crore, compared to ₹17,042 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is expected to grow 6 per cent from ₹17,248 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue for the quarter is likely to increase 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,296 crore, compared to ₹17,042 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is expected to grow 6 per cent from ₹17,248 crore in Q4FY25. Closing highlights from July 31 Benchmark Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s volatile session in the red, after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports. The BSE Sensex declined 296.28 points, or 0.36 per cent, to close at 81,185.58. During the session, the index moved in a range of 81,803.27 to 80,695.15. The NSE Nifty50 also settled lower, falling 86.70 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 24,768.35, after oscillating between 24,635 and 24,956.50. The market’s volatility gauge, India VIX, rose 3.01 per cent.

The sell-off extended to the broader market as well, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices declining 1.05 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively. Market breadth turned negative on the BSE, where 2,418 of the 4,153 traded stocks closed in the red, 1,598 ended in the green, and 137 remained unchanged. Market overview for August 1 Domestic equities are set for a volatile start on Friday after US President Donald Trump imposed a fresh round of tariffs on multiple countries, just a day ahead of the deadline. The GIFT Nifty slipped 0.6 per cent in early trade, indicating a weak opening for benchmark indices. On Thursday, the Nifty and Sensex had recovered most losses after falling nearly 1 per cent at the open.

Asian markets also remained under pressure, marking their longest losing streak this year in response to Trump's latest trade measures.

