Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HDFC Life Q1 results: Profit jumps 14% to ₹546 crore, AUM up 15%

HDFC Life Q1 results: Profit jumps 14% to ₹546 crore, AUM up 15%

Total premium income for the quarter stood at ₹14,875 crore, registering a 16.1 per cent rise from ₹12,811 crore in Q1 FY25

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life's Assets under management grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.56 trillion. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹546 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹478 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Total premium income for the quarter stood at ₹14,875 crore, registering a 16.1 per cent rise from ₹12,811 crore in Q1 FY25. The growth was led by an 18.6 per cent increase in renewal premiums and a 13.6 per cent rise in new business premiums.
 
HDFC Life's Assets under management grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.56 trillion.
 
Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said, “Q1 FY26 began on a strong note, with healthy growth across topline, value of new business and steady margins. We outperformed both the overall industry and the private sector, resulting in a 70 bps increase in our market share at the overall level to 12.1 per cent, a new milestone for us.”
 
Shares of HDFC Life closed at ₹757 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹302 crore

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results: Loss widens 23%, revenue falls 50%

Tejas Networks Q1 results: Weak demand leads to ₹194 cr consolidated loss

HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit down 9.7% at ₹3,843 cr, dividend declared

Tata Tech Q1 FY26 result: Profit rises 5.1%, revenue down marginally

Topics :HDFC Life InsuranceQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story