HDFC Life Q1 results: Profit jumps 14% to ₹546 crore, AUM up 15%

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹546 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹478 crore in the corresponding period last year. on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹546 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹478 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total premium income for the quarter stood at ₹14,875 crore, registering a 16.1 per cent rise from ₹12,811 crore in Q1 FY25. The growth was led by an 18.6 per cent increase in renewal premiums and a 13.6 per cent rise in new business premiums.

HDFC Life's Assets under management grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.56 trillion.

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said, “Q1 FY26 began on a strong note, with healthy growth across topline, value of new business and steady margins. We outperformed both the overall industry and the private sector, resulting in a 70 bps increase in our market share at the overall level to 12.1 per cent, a new milestone for us.”