Tejas Networks Q1 results: Weak demand leads to ₹194 cr consolidated loss

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks posted a consolidated loss of Rs 193.87 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, mainly due to a decline in sales, the company filing said on Monday.

The company, which supplied 4G gears to state-owned BSNL, had posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Tejas Networks plunged about 87 per cent to Rs 202 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,563 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

"We won orders for our routers for Bharatnet Phase 3 and optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL," Tejas Networks COO Arnob Roy said in a statement.