Tata Tech Q1 FY26 result: Profit rises 5.1%, revenue down marginally

The net profit declined 9.9 per cent sequentially from ₹188.87 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY25)

TATA Tech
Tata Tech's revenue from operations fell 1.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,244.29 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹1,268.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Image: www.tatatechnologies.com
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Tata Technologies on Monday reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) rise in net profit to ₹170.28 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared with ₹162.03 crore in the same period last year. However, the net profit declined 9.9 per cent sequentially from ₹188.87 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY25), according to a BSE filing by the company.
 
Revenue from operations fell 1.9 per cent Y-O-Y to ₹1,244.29 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹1,268.97 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 3.2 per cent from ₹1,285.65 crore in the previous quarter.
 
“While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation," said Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies.
 
He further added that the firm remains optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26.
 
“We achieved strong cash flow performance this quarter through consistent execution and disciplined working capital management, despite operating in a challenging environment. We continued to invest in priority areas, maintained financial strength, and drove efficiency across the value chain. As we progress through the year, our focus remains on executing with agility, strengthening strategic relationships, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders,” said Chief Financial Officer Savitha Balachandran.
 
Shares of Tata Technologies closed at ₹716.75 apiece on the BSE on Monday.
 

Tata Tech Q1 result highlights

 
Revenue from operations: ₹1,244 29 crore
Net profit for the period: ₹170.28 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹4.19 (basic and diluted)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

