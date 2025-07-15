ICICI Prudential Life Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹302 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s net profit increased 34 per cent to ₹302 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26) from ₹225.4 crore a year ago, driven by growth in premium and fall in expenses.

The insurer’s net premium income grew by nearly 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,503 crore. However, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer slipped 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,864 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums, plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.

The company’s expenses dropped by 4.72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 1,891.5 crore in the quarter under review. Its value of new business (VNB) slipped 3.18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹457 crore.