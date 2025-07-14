Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HCLTech Q1 FY26: Net profit down 9.7% YoY to ₹3,843 cr, dividend declared

HCLTech Q1 FY26: Net profit down 9.7% YoY to ₹3,843 cr, dividend declared

Revenue from operations rose 8% to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 28,057 crore in Q1FY25

The board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
HCL Technologies on Monday reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹3,843 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), down 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) from ₹4,257 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit also fell by 10.7 per cent compared to ₹4,307 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY25), according to a BSE filing by the company.
 
However, the company's revenue grew 8.1 per cent Y-O-Y to ₹30,349 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹28,057 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue remained nearly stable, with a slight increase from ₹30,246 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
 
Shares of HCLTech closed at ₹1,619.95 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

