Highway Infra Q2 reuslts: PAT rises to ₹9.7 cr, eyes ₹200 cr EPC projects

Highway Infrastructure Ltd, which has reported a multi-fold rise in the September quarter net profit to Rs 9.7 crore, expects to execute Rs 150-200 crore worth of EPC projects and is actively bidding for new projects of around Rs 250 crore, a top company official said on Monday.

The September quarter witnessed a robust influx of new orders, including the expansion of toll operations with projects at Kiratpur and Muzaina Fee Plazas in Uttar Pradesh, a Greenfield Expressway in Rajasthan, and Chotiya Fee Plaza in Chhattisgarh, Jain said.