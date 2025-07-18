Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Profit declines 5% to ₹2,234 cr, revenue down 4%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,234 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, down 4.75 per cent from ₹2,345 crore in the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), the company’s profit declined by 25.61 per cent, dropping from ₹3,003 crore.
 
The company’s revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹7,591 crore, marking a 3.8 per cent decline compared to ₹7,893 crore in Q1 FY25, and a sharper sequential drop of 14 per cent from ₹8,829 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Shares of Hindustan Zinc were trading 0.14 per cent down at ₹436.45 apiece at 3.09 pm on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

