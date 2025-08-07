Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Titan Q1 profit jumps 52.5% on gold price surge, jewellery sales rise 19%

Titan Q1 profit jumps 52.5% on gold price surge, jewellery sales rise 19%

Boosted by rising gold prices, the jewellery and watchmaker reported strong Q1 earnings even as it looks to set up manufacturing in West Asia to support its growing presence in the US market

Titan
Titan’s second-largest business segment, watches, saw a 24 per cent rise in revenue. This was driven by wealthier customers choosing premium timepieces.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Thursday reported a 52.5 per cent jump in profit for the first quarter ended June, supported by an increase in global gold prices. The company earned ₹10.91 billion ($124.65 million during the quarter, up from ₹7.15 billion in the same period last year. 
The rise in global gold prices - driven by uncertainty in equity markets because of geopolitical and trade worries - played a key role in Titan's performance. Spot gold prices increased by 5.5 per cent over the quarter, as investors fled to safe-haven assets like gold. 
Revenue growth despite cautious spending 
The company's overall revenue rose by 21 per cent to ₹148.14 billion. Although there was no significant increase in customer footfall, Titan reported that like-for-like domestic sales still saw double-digit growth. 
In its July business update, the company explained that many Indian buyers opted for investment-grade gold coins or lighter, lower-carat jewellery due to the higher prices.
 
Jewellery business remains key driver
 
Total sales in Titan's jewellery segment—which includes brands like Zoya, Mia, Tanishq and CaratLane contributes 88 per cent of the company’s overall revenue—increased by 19 per cent during the reported quarter.
 
Despite budget-conscious consumer behaviour, the firm maintained that "trust in gold remains strong among Indian buyers".
 
"Consumer confidence in gold as both adornment and store of value remains intact," said Managing Director CK Venkataraman in a statement.
 
EBIT margin improves
 
The company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin improved to 11.8 per cent, compared with 9.8 per cent a year earlier. This comes despite earlier concerns expressed by the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ashok Sonthalia in February.
 
Sonthalia had told Reuters in February that if gold prices continued to rally, "Titan's core earnings margin target of 11 per cent-11.5 per cent could be under threat."
 
Titan’s second-largest business segment, watches, saw a 24 per cent rise in revenue. This was driven by wealthier customers choosing premium timepieces.
 
Plans for overseas manufacturing
 
To support its global expansion, Titan is also looking at settin up a manufacturing base in the West Asia regionas it aims to retain low-tariff access to the US market, where the company has been steadily growing.
 
“We are considering setting up a manufacturing base in the Gulf region to retain low-tariff access to the US market,” Venkataraman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹10,987 cr on strong policy renewals

Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to ₹264 cr, revenue up 31%

Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.7% to ₹452.45 crore

Kalpataru Projects Q1 results: Net profit surges 154% to ₹214 crore

Topics :TitanQ1 resultsJewellery sales

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story